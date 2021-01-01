Britney Spears calls for advisor to take over conservatorship

Britney Spears wants her longtime advisor, Jodi Montgomery, to take over as her sole conservator instead of her father.

In new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the pop star has called for Montgomery to become the new full-time conservator of her affairs going forward, while asking her father, Jamie Spears, to resign from the position for good.

According to the paperwork, Britney notes Jamie temporarily relinquished his power in September 2019, after falling ill, and Jodi was appointed a temporary conservator at that time.

Now it appears Britney has been impressed with Jodi's efforts - and she's the only one she wants overseeing her financial affairs and welfare going forward.

Sources told the outlet that Jamie is open to the change.

He is currently co-conservator alongside officials at the Bessemer Trust Company.

The documents suggest Jodi should be given permission to retain caretakers and security guards for Britney and prosecute civil harassment restraining orders, and the Toxic hitmaker also wants to give Montgomery the power to communicate with medical personnel on her behalf.