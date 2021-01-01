NEWS Barbra Streisand & Dee Snider urge politicians to get serious about gun control Newsdesk Share with :





Barbra Streisand and Dee Snider are leading a charge to prompt politicians to figure out gun control in America following Monday's mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.



A 21-year-old man opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle in a supermarket, killing 10 people, days after another 21 year old killed eight people at three Atlanta, Georgia-based spas during an anti-Asian hate crime spree, and now the two singers are leading a social media campaign to force leaders to ban assault-style weapons across America.



Firing back at Colorado politician Lauren Boebert's recent tweet that read: "The people who think we need more gun control are the same people who think the 'AR' in 'AR-15' stands for assault rifle," Snider raged: "I thought it stood for 'You AR a f**king idiot!' - sincerely, Dee Snider. Proud gun owner, 2nd amendment advocate AND BELIEVER IN INTELLIGENT GUN CONTROL!!! If you need an AR-15 for self defense...you are a terrible shot."



Fellow rocker Sebastian Bach shared Snider's reply on Twitter and added: "The people that believe that it's the year 1776 & the 2nd Amendment applies literally in 2021 do not understand the difference between a Musket and an AR-15..."



Streisand weighed in on Wednesday, adding: "President Clinton once stopped assault weapons from being sold to the public. The GOP welcomed them back 10 years later. These weapons of war do not belong in civilians hands (sic)."



Meanwhile, Bette Midler added: "UNIVERSAL BACKGROUND CHECKS! DO IT! You d**ned fools. I’d like for YOU to go to the #PigglyWiggly or the movies or to church and get gunned down by a mentally ill man you refused to look after, and see how you like it. What a country."