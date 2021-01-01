NEWS Producer Benny Blanco thought he was a dead man after stealing a kiss from Beyonce Newsdesk Share with :





Hitmaker Benny Blanco feared his music career was over when JAY-Z caught him kissing Beyonce at a party a decade ago.



The producer revealed he accidentally locked lips with the Halo singer when a European, two-cheek smooch went awry as the rap star looked on.



In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Wednesday, Benny explained the incident went down at Beyonce's house in the Hamptons in 2010, recalling: "I'm playing beats, and JAY-Z is there and we're just drinking, chilling. He comes up to me and he's freestyling in my ear, and I'm like, 'JAY-Z is sitting here, getting drunk with me while Beyonce is singing little riffs, and he's freestyling in my ear. And we're about to all go in the pool after...!'"

But then it came to say goodnight to the hostess - and Benny blew it.



"I went to do, like, a kiss on the cheek, and I guess we just missed a little bit," he shared.



"I definitely hit the corner of some sort of lip and I'm like, 'Oh my God, this is the worst thing in my life'. And I'm sitting there, and as I'm doing it, out of the corner of my eye, JAY-Z is right there looking at me... And I look at Jay and I'm like, 'Oh, OK. I'm dead. My life is over. It was great. Nice knowing you guys. This man is going to be in a coffin tomorrow'," Benny went on.



Fortunately JAY-Z seemed relaxed after the faux pas.



"My life flashed before my eyes. And I'm sitting there, and I look. And then, (JAY-Z) is like, 'All right, bro. See you tomorrow' - like, no one noticed," Benny recounted.