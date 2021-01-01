Kelly Clarkson: 'I love dating me'

Kelly Clarkson has found a way to help her navigate her painful divorce - she pretends she's dating herself.

The pop star has been honest about her struggles to cope with her painful split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock - the father of her two kids, River Rose, six, and four-year-old Remington - but she has a new trick for coping.

"I’m in that place where I think a lot of people, I’ve heard, that go through divorce (go to); it’s almost like you start dating yourself again," she told guest Gwyneth Paltrow during her U.S. TV talk show on Wednesday.

"You actually make time for you again, and I love dating me," she explained.

And though the Oscar winner, who has found happiness with second husband Brad Falchuk following her divorce from Coldplay rocker Chris Martin, assured Kelly she'll find love again, too, the Since U Been Gone hitmaker insisted she might be interested "in the future" but is fine with her own company right now.

"I'm actually not looking for it (love)," Kelly smiles, admitting Gwyneth's happy second marriage has really given her hope.

"It's a beautiful thing for people like me, that are going through a divorce, that do want that in the future, to know that it can and probably will happen for you," she added.