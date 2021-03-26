Boy George to release exclusive art and music content on new NFT platform

Boy George, Snoop Dogg, Lionel Richie, and more are set to release exclusive content on Crypto.com's new NFT platform.



According to a press release, the 'Karama Chameleon' hitmaker will release exclusive content using "technology to combine his talents of music and visual art, bringing together animated and still versions of his own paintings together with his iconic songs."George said: "I think life turned me into art. My role models were both artistic types and hard-working types. I've painted myself and others. I have painted myself into a corner. I love metaphors and mystery and crypto sound like klepto so that makes me a crypto maniac. Art is like a partner? Can you live with it? Digital art is a new emotion and it can be very musical. I'm mixing all of the things I do together, music, art, fashion, poetry and anything else it leads to. I have stopped refusing to be influenced."



As well as the Culture Club star, the likes of the hip-hop veteran, 'Hello hitmaker, respectively, and 'Sea Shanty King' Nathan Evans, are also collaborating with the invite-only platform, which launches on Friday (26.03.21).



Earlier this month, Kings of Leon became the world's first band to ever release an album as an NFT (non-fungible token).



NFTs are a cryptocurrency that gives access to art, content, and tickets opposed to money.



Other big names to join the bandwagon include Post Malone, Charli XCX, Grimes, and her billionaire tech tycoon partner Elon Musk, who recently announced he's selling a song about NFTs as an NFT.