Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and more set for Parklife 2021

Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Skepta lead the lineup for Parklife 2021.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-dayer will return to Manchester's Heaton Park on September 11 and 12 with one of the hottest lineups to date.

The former's headline slot on the Saturday night will be a UK exclusive, while the 'Savage' hitmaker is set to make her not-to-be-missed Parklife debut.

The likes of AJ Tracey, DaBaby, Young Thug, Jamie xx, Mabel, Little Simz, Celeste, Jax Jones and Disclosure also feature on the epic bill.

The music festival's co-founder Sacha Lord previously said he hoped the event would return as normal thanks to the success of the UK's vaccination roll-out.

He said last month: “The vaccination roll-out has been incredible and hats off to all our scientists and NHS volunteers.

“For once, we can say that we have got something that’s world-beating. It’s phenomenal and we’ve got leading scientists saying they’re confident that everyone will have had their second vaccine by July.”

With the government aiming to lift all limits on social distancing by June 21, Sacha added: “We pushed back Parklife to September and we’re confident it will go ahead. We’ve got New Order on the night before and we’re gearing up for success with an 80,000 capacity.

“We’re not considering operating with social distancing – I personally don’t like these socially distanced events. I think to go to a proper gig or a proper rave you need to be shoulder-to-shoulder in a hot sweaty environment. You cannot create that atmosphere at a socially distanced event.”

Subject to demand, general resale tickets go on sale from 10am on March 25 via Parklife.uk.com