Liam Gallagher won't get involved if sons Lennon and Gene argue like him and Noel

Liam Gallagher has warned his son Lennon Gallagher and his Automotion bandmates to "beware of massive *****" in the music industry.

The 48-year-old rocker and his ex-wife Patsy Kensit's 21-year-old son is set to release music with the acoustic band after being inspired by his father's exploits with Oasis.

And the 'Stand By Me' hitmaker has offered up some wise words to his offspring but admitted he's letting Lennon and his 19-year-old sibling Gene - whose mother is Liam's second wife Nicole Appleton - do things their way.

What's more, Liam insisted he won't be getting involved if the pair end up growing apart like he and his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel, 53, did.

When asked by one Twitter follower if he has any advice for Lennon, he replied: "Have fun keep it surreal beware of massive *****. (sic)"

And when another user said "don't let Lennon stay away from Gene we don't want the same story", the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker responded: "I’m staying out of it there both doing there own thing which is fair enough (sic)"

A friend told The Sun newspaper of Lennon's music plans: "Lennon has that rock god stage presence and has learned the art of performance from his dad.

"Liam is super proud and has listened to his songs - he's always around to offer advice."

The aspiring rock star - named after The Beatles legend John Lennon - has forged a successful career on the catwalk and previously admitted he enjoys being in the limelight after growing up with famous parents in the form of Liam and actress Patsy.

He previously said: "I grew up with my mum being an actress. Also my dad is a musician.

"I just like being in front of the camera - as cheesy as that sounds."

Liam also has an eight-year-old daughter, Gemma, who he is yet to meet, with journalist Liza Ghorbani, and 22-year-old model Molly Moorish, whose mum is musician Lisa Moorish.

Oasis split in 2009 after a backstage bust-up between the arch-nemesis siblings at their final show in Paris, and Liam and Noel continue to be at loggerheads with each other.