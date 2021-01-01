NEWS Taylor Swift gifts struggling COVID widow $50,000 Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift has made another superfan's day with a generous hand-out.



The pop star, who is famous for her random acts of kindness, and her mum Andrea Swift have jointly given Vickie Quarles $50,000 (£36,400) after reading all about her plight on a GoFundMe campaign page.



The mother-of-five's husband, Theodis, lost his life to COVID-19 in 2020, and friends set up the online fundraiser to help pick the Quarles family up after the tragedy.



"I am confident that their father, Theodis Ray Quarles, will be smiling from heaven when his little teacher, doctor, CEO, nurse or entrepreneur makes her mark in the world," a family friend wrote on the GoFundMe page, adding: "As the Lord leads Vicki to shepherd them to their destinies, your donation is most appreciated in championing this family to the finish line."



Taylor's donation swells the fund to over $61,000 (£44,400).



It's her first big monetary gift of the year but back in December Swift shared $26,000 (£19,000) between two struggling mothers, who featured in a Washington Post article that spotlighted Americans who had fallen behind on their rent. She also handed out her own stimulus cheques to longtime fans who had lost their jobs in March, 2020.

Swift's donation follows her historic Grammy Award win on 14 March. The hitmaker won the album of the year award for Folklore, making her the first woman to win the award three times.