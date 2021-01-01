Post Malone and Ariana Grande hits get Calm remix treatment to lull fans to sleep

New versions of hits by the likes of Post Malone and Ariana Grande have been released to help fans get off to sleep on the Calm app's 'Sleep Remix Series' album.

The 60-minute laidback version of the former's mega-hit 'Circles' remixed by SILO and Martin Wave makes for a calming and meditative experience to lull the listener to sleep.

Other remixes include Ariana‘s 'breathin’', Shawn Mendes' 'Wonder', Kacey Musgraves‘ 'Golden Hour,' and 'Double Rainbow' by Katy Perry.

Courtney Phillips, Calm’s Head of Music, said in a statement: “Calm Music works to harness the incredible power of music to enhance our members’ mental wellness experience.

“We’re proud to partner with the world’s leading music company to create this unique series that pushes mainstream music boundaries beyond the traditional radio edit, giving fans beautiful, dreamy tracks to help them drift off to sleep.”

Cynthia Sexton, EVP Music Curation, UMG, added: “Together with this incredible group of artists, we were able to create true 60-minute versions of their songs and give Calm subscribers and music fans a new way to rest and relax.

“This initiative is a wonderful example of how we are working with our artists to create new commercial opportunities by reimagining music and providing fans with new ways to enjoy their favorite songs.”

Calm has previously partnered with artists such as Keith Urban, Lindsey Stirling, and Sam Smith.

Meanwhile, 2020 saw Harry Styles' bedtime story 'Dream with Me' launch on the leading meditation and sleep app.

Head to Calm.com to download the app and to find out more.

The line-up for the 'Sleep Remix Series' is as follows:

Ariana Grande: 'breathin’'

Jhene Aiko: 'While We're Young'

Kacey Musgraves: 'Golden Hour'

Katy Perry: 'Double Rainbow'

Luis Fonsi: 'Sola'

Post Malone: 'Circles'

Shawn Mendes: 'Wonder'