Bad Bunny to compete in WrestleMania

Rapper Bad Bunny has agreed to step into the ring and fight WWE champion The Miz at the upcoming WrestleMania 37.

After weeks of back-and-forth between the pair, The Miz - real name Michael Mizanin - stepped up his 'feud' with the Grammy winner by smashing him with a guitar on the Raw wrestling TV show last week, and the Puerto Rican returned the favour on Monday by smashing the acoustic instrument across his back and accepting his challenge.

After the antagonising display, Bunny - real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - left the ring, grabbed a mic and told The Miz: "You know what? I accept your challenge, b**ch. I will see you at WrestleMania."

He took to Twitter to retweet a post from the WWE account which read, "BREAKING: @sanbenito will make his @WWE in-ring debut against @mikethemiz at #WrestleMania!"

In Spanish, he told his followers he would see them at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania takes place on 10 and 11 April, beginning at 8pm ET on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network elsewhere around the world.

Bunny's love of pro wrestling has long been documented, with the Dakiti star delighted to perform his tune Booker T at the Royal Rumble WWE event in January.