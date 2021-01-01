Taylor Swift gifts inquisitive fan box of merchandise

Taylor Swift has surprised a young fan with a box full of gifts after she sent the pop superstar a list of seven questions.

An inquisitive youngster named Emmy has been spending her time writing to her favourite stars during the Covid-19 pandemic, challenging each to respond to her 7 Questions with Emmy task.

She had already received previous responses from violinist Lindsey Stirling and country singer Walker Hayes, but she recently got a huge box of merchandise from Taylor, which was filled with T-shirts, copies of her Folklore and Evermore CDs, a colouring book, a journal, water bottle, hairbands, hair scrunchies and a sweatshirt.

The parcel also came with a special handwritten note from the Shake It Off hitmaker.

Emmy's parents shared a sweet video of Emmy opening the present, with Taylor's note expressing her apologies for not being able to sit for an interview, although she hoped the gift would make up for it.

In the footage, Emmy gushes, "Thank you so much, Taylor," as she marvels at the big surprise.