Carrie Underwood celebrating Easter with livestream special

Country star Carrie Underwood is stepping back onstage at Nashville, Tennessee's historic Ryman Auditorium to serenade fans virtually for Easter.

The singer will perform tracks from her upcoming gospel album, My Savior, for the livestream concert, which will also feature special appearances by her Great Is Thy Faithfulness duet partner, CeCe Winans, and Needtobreathe frontman Bear Rinehart, who will join Carrie for Nothing But The Blood of Jesus, as well as revered musicians Buddy Greene and Mac McAnally.

My Savior: Live From the Ryman will stream via her Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/carrieunderwood) from 12pm ET on Easter Sunday.

The show will be free to watch, although viewers will be asked to consider donating to Carrie's chosen charity, Save The Children, throughout the event.

In a statement, Carrie shared, "This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way.

"It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family."

The singer will release My Savior on Friday.