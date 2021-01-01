NEWS Frankie Jonas no longer suicidal after finding sobriety Newsdesk Share with :





The Jonas Brothers' youngest sibling Frankie Jonas has opened up about his suicidal tendencies before he found sobriety.



The TikTok star has admitted he struggled with alcohol and drugs when he was younger - because he wasn't happy with his life.



"I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because... I didn’t wanna be here," Frankie explained in a candid TikTok video.



"I spent many years of trying to kill myself accidentally (and) came to a point where I was gonna do it for real, and something intervened."



The 20-year-old musician revealed that treatment saved his life and he now has a whole new perspective on life.



"I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I’m not that person anymore," he said. "I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy today."



Earlier this month, Frankie celebrated 18 months of sobriety and encouraged others struggling with dark thoughts and suicide to reach out for help.



"If it’s really something you want, you know, right now AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) and all those sorts of programs are all online, so you can kind of do whatever," he said.



"Just look up Intergroup or those sorts of resources to find Zoom meetings. It’s easy. You just have to accept that you need help and that there’s other people who can help you."