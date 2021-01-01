Bobby Brown Jr.'s death caused by drugs and alcohol

The son of R&B star Bobby Brown died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs and alcohol, coroners have ruled.

Bobby Brown, Jr. was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on 18 November, after struggling with flu-like symptoms.

His loved ones insisted his death wasn't COVID-19 related, and after an initial deferment, authorities at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office have now released their findings, revealing the 28 year old had traces of booze, cocaine, and fentanyl in his system.

According to the autopsy report obtained by TMZ, Bobby, Jr. was seen downing tequila and snorting cocaine and half a pill of the opioid Percocet.

His death has been declared accidental.

Bobby, Jr.'s loss was the latest personal tragedy for the former New Edition star - his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in July, 2015, six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta, Georgia home and placed in a medically induced coma. She was also found to have toxic levels of alcohol and cocaine in her system.

Bobbi Kristina's mother, Brown's ex-wife Whitney Houston, died in an eerily similar situation in 2012.