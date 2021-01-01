Demi Lovato blocking out triggering negatives in her life

Demi Lovato has blocked out negative press because mean comments about her appearance are the most likely things to trigger a relapse in her recovery.

The pop star suffered a drug overdose in 2018 and spent months in rehab, and she's desperate not to get to a place where she feels she needs to use, which means she can't take criticism right now.

"I think it was right after I got out of rehab in 2018, I saw an article somewhere that said I was morbidly obese, and that is the most triggering thing that you could possibly write about somebody with an eating disorder," Lovato told Paper magazine.

"That sucked, and I wanted to quit. I wanted to use. I wanted to give up," the Sorry not Sorry hitmaker recalled.

Explaining: "I just realised that if I don’t look at those things then they can’t affect me," Lovato said she has stopped looking at anything which sparked her feelings of low self-worth.

"I just really try not to look at anything negative," she said.

But the singer insisted her life has always been more positive than negative, adding: "I think the positives outweigh the negatives. I think that if they didn’t, I wouldn’t be doing this."