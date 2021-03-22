AJ Tracey to release new album on April 16

AJ Tracey will release his second studio album, ‘Flu Game’, on April 16.

The 27-year-old rapper and singer has announced plans to drop his second studio venture – which will be the follow-up to his 2019 self-titled record – in just under a month’s time.

AJ made the announcement in a fake press conference which aired live on YouTube on Monday (22.03.21), which saw him play the role of a basketball star who had recently signed on to a team called Revenge Athletic.

In the video, an actor playing the manager of the fictional team said: “Welcome everyone, thank you for coming. This is an exciting day for us, and a huge day for Revenge Athletic. We’ve had so many wins already this season, but we’re here to announce something that will change the face of the franchise forever.

“We are pleased to announce our newest signing, AJ Tracey. He’s had a huge year and we couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen Revenge as his new home. As you know, AJ is one of the most dominant players of his generation, a person of true excellence on and off the court. He’ll join up with the squad for training next week. Myself and my players are ready and excited to welcome AJ to the team.”

The video then sees AJ answer questions from journalists, where he said he doesn’t feel any “pressure” about joining the “big leagues”, and said he’s “ready to get going”.

The press conference clip didn’t mention AJ’s album plans until the very end, when text appeared on the screen which read: “AJ Tracey, Flu Game. The sophomore album out April 16th.”

After the video aired on YouTube, AJ then took to Twitter to confirm the news.

He wrote: “FLU GAME, MY 2ND ALBUM, OUT APRIL 16TH. PRE ORDER NOW: http://flugame.ajtracey.co.uk (sic)”