Snoop Dogg announces rescheduled tour dates for 2022

Snoop Dogg has rescheduled his UK and Ireland leg of his 'I Wanna Thank Me Tour' again.

The hip-hop legend had to delay his run of dates three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Snoop will now play Glasgow on March 2, 2022, before heading to London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Belfast, and Dublin, Kerry, and Belfast.

Original tickets remain valid for the new dates and general tickets go on sale at 9am on March 31.

The 25th-anniversary tour - which is named after the music star's 2019 LP - will see Snoop joined by special guests Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Versatile, Oble Trice and D12.

The tour update comes after the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker released his new single, 'CEO', on which he boasts about his success.

The promo for the track sees Snoop dancing around a bottle of his new wine, Snoop Cali Rosé.

He said: "We did it big with 19 Crimes Cali Red, so you know we had to do it again - and this time, I was thinking pink.

"I can’t wait for everyone to sip on my Snoop Cali Rosé and bring those fresh feels from spring into summer and beyond. I hope when you open a bottle of this wine you take a little mind trip to my Cali home. This is how we Rosé the Snoop Dogg way!"

Snoop Dogg's 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

March 2, 2022 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 3, 2022 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

March 5, 2022 - Manchester, AO Arena

March 7, 2022 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

March 8, 2022 - London, The O2 Arena

March 9, 2022 - Dublin, 3Arena

March 11, 2022 - Kerry, INEC Arena

March 12, 2022 - Belfast, SSE Arena Belfast