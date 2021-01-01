Quavo fires back at Saweetie after she suggests he's a cheat

Migos star Quavo has attacked his ex-girlfriend, Saweetie, insisting she isn't the woman he thought she was.

The Best Friend hitmaker confirmed the couple had split last week, hinting that the rapper had cheated on her, and now Quavo is firing back.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. I had love for you and disappointed you did all that."

He then snapped: "You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."

Saweetie previously confirmed she was single in a message posted to fans, writing: "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."

She went on: "Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation."

The couple started dating in 2018 and Quavo previously credited his now-ex with showing him how to "love a woman".