NEWS Nathan Evans heading for second week at Number 1 with 'Wellerman' Newsdesk





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Nathan Evans is riding the waves towards a second week at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart with Wellerman.



After the viral sea shanty claimed its biggest week of sales to date last week, Wellerman leads today’s Official Chart: First Look, and was the most downloaded and streamed song in the UK this past weekend.



Dance anthem Friday by Riton x Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman is bopping towards the top of the chart, up three places midweek to Number 2. Fellow party tune BED by Joel Corry, RAYE & David Guetta is also on an upward trajectory, rising three spots to Number 5.



Justin Bieber is on track to claim this week’s highest new entry with Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, the most streamed new release of the week so far. Taken from his new album JUSTICE, the song could secure Justin his 25th UK Top 10 single, and fellow Canadian collaborators Giveon his second, and Daniel Caesar his first.



Other JUSTICE tracks are also set to impact this week – Hold On, fresh from a Comic Relief performance, lifts 17 slots to Number 14, and As I Am ft. Khalid occupies Number 24.



After claiming his first UK Number 1 album on Friday, Bedford singer-songwriter Tom Grennan’s momentum continues as his single Little Bit of Love could crack the Top 10 for the first time, currently at 10.