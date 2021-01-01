NEWS Dua Lipa reading scripts ahead of acting plans Newsdesk Share with :





Dua Lipa has been reading scripts for a potential move into acting.



In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Dua revealed that she's been looking at various possibilities, with the writer commenting that an acting gig "seems all but inevitable".



While she didn't go into any further details about the kinds of scripts she's been reading, the Don't Start Now hitmaker previously told The Scotsman in an interview last year that she was keen to follow in Lady Gaga's footsteps by taking on a TV show like American Horror Story.



“I would love to do that. I wouldn’t want do acting right now – I don’t think I’m quite there yet, I think I should focus on music – but if I was to try TV it would have to be something as crazy as a show like that," she grinned.



Dua is currently at the top of her game in the music industry and recently celebrated her Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy award for her LP Future Nostalgia at a butterfly-themed party thrown by her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.