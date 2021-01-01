LeAnn Rimes lands cameo on husband's new Netflix show

LeAnn Rimes has made a touching cameo on her husband Eddie Cibrian's new Netflix drama, playing his late TV wife's favourite singer.

LeAnn plays herself in the fifth episode of Country Comfort, which debuted this week.

In the drama, Eddie plays a widowed single father raising five kids with the help of a nanny, played by new mum Katharine McPhee.

On the episode, Rimes agrees to visit Eddie's character and his kids after learning how much of a fan his late wife was, and performs I Need You and Can’t Fight the Moonlight at their home.

"Caryn Lucas, our showrunner, called and said, 'Hey, we got this part. We think LeAnn would be perfect for it. Do you think she’d want to do it...?'" Eddie told Us Weekly.

"So I asked her... and she's like, 'Oh, I'd love to'. And that’s how it kind of came about - pretty organic."

On Friday, Rimes posted a shot of herself and Cibrian on the set and added the caption: "So proud and excited for my hubby @EddieCibrian and the whole CC cast and crew! Their brand new series #CountryComfort is out TODAY on @netflix. They had a 'take your wife to work day' while filming, so I got to go play on set."