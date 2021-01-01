Saweetie confirms Quavo split, hints at cheating

Singer Saweetie has confirmed reports she and rapper Quavo have split, suggesting he may have cheated on her.

The Best Friend hitmaker and the Migos star have parted ways after nearly three years of dating, and Saweetie took to Twitter on Friday to offer fans and followers some insight.

"I’m single," she wrote. "I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women."

She added: "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation."

Saweetie confirmed she and Quavo were dating during an appearance on U.S. TV show The Real in 2018.