Chris Schiflett jokes Foo Fighters needed softer style to play another 25 years

Chris Schiflett has joked Foo Fighters might need to embrace a softer style to still be playing together in 2036.

The 'Learn To Fly' rockers - who formed in 1994 and released their 10th studio album 'Medicine at Midnight' last month - are still going strong, and while the 49-year-old guitarist is backing their longevity, his hearing would suffer if they kept the same loud sound.

He told Australian Guitar Magazine: "If my ears hold up, then sure! We're pretty loud onstage, man!

"In 25 years, we'll all be on stools, playing ukuleles and doing ballads - but we might still be going!

"Maybe we'll all be enclosed on a big plastic box with headphones and amp simulators."

A more acoustic style wouldn't be a massive departure for Chris himself, who is a big country fan - although he doesn't bring those influences into the recording studio.

He added: "If you look at all of our record collections, there's a pretty broad range of styles in there. Of course we have plenty of overlap and a lot of common ground, but then everybody kind of goes off into their own little areas.

"But I don't really bring country-flavoured guitar ideas into the Foo Fighters. I just play a lot, y'know?

"When the Foos aren't working, I'm my solo thing, I'm playing in the parents' band at my kids' school, or I'm off doing something or other, y'know?"

Keeping busy in between Foo Fighters projects helps the band in turn, but doesn't think frontman Dave Grohl would ever let the country side seep into their music.

He said: "I'd feel those cobwebs. But I never feel that anymore because I'm playing all the time now. So that's more how my influence plays into it; it's not so much about bringing in some of the stylistic stuff.

"Because y'know, the guys in the Foo Fighters aren't really country music fans - I don't think I could bring in some pedal steel riffs and start twanging away.

"I don't think that would fly with Dave [laughs]. But year, it's just about keeping your chops feeling good and your strings warm."