Willow Smith wins restraining order against alleged stalker

Willow Smith has been granted a protection order against an Oklahoma man who tried to force his way into her home.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter has claimed 38-year-old Walter James Whaley climbed a fence to gain access to her Los Angeles property at Christmas and appeared to be looking for a way to enter her house, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

A member of her security staff called the police but Whaley had left the scene by the time they arrived. Cops apprehended him later.

20-year-old Willow included photos of the alleged incident that appear to show Whaley on her property, stating: "He will do whatever possible to make physical contact with me."

Court papers revealed that police found a Greyhound bus ticket on Whaley showing he travelled from Oklahoma the day prior.

Prior to the incident, Whaley had been messaging Willow on social media, telling her he wanted to marry her and start a family.

She claimed a private investigator she hired discovered Whaley is a convicted sex offender.

A judge granted Willow's temporary restraining order earlier this month and ordered Whaley to stay at least 100 yards away from the singer and stop communicating with her.