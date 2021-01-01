NEWS Justin Bieber launches new justice campaign to mark the release of new album Newsdesk Share with :





Justin Bieber has teamed up with bosses at digital marketing platform Propeller to raise awareness and generate support for organisations fighting for justice.



The new initiative has been launched to coincide with the release of Bieber's new album, Justice, on Friday.



Announcing the partnership with Propeller on Twitter on Thursday, the Sorry singer wrote: "In honour of #Justice I'm supporting organisations that embody what justice looks like in action."



The charities who will directly benefit from the campaign include Alexandria House, Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Baby2Baby, Equal Justice Initiative, and the Poor People’s Campaign.



Fans donating money to the cause can win tickets to shows on Bieber's 2022 tour, an Epiphone Hummingbird Artist guitar signed by the pop star, and a shopping spree from his online store.



Unfortunately for the singer, he's currently embroiled in a legal dispute with French electronic duo Justice, who have accused him of infringing their trademarked crucifix logo with his new album art.



"Your use of the Mark is illegal. You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark. Moreover, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice," a cease-and-desist letter sent to Bieber reads. "Such use of the Mark is not only illegal, but likely to deceive and confuse consumers."



John Scholz, a co-manager of the dance music troupe, told TMZ that Bieber's team allegedly contacted them asking for the designer of Justice's logo, without mentioning it was for a Bieber album or a project called Justice.