Paul McCartney lines up children's book sequel

Sir Paul McCartney has drawn inspiration from his Beatles heyday for his new children's picture book.



The rock icon has penned Grandude's Green Submarine, a follow-up to his first release, 2019's Hey Grandude!, with the new book's title an apparent nod to the Fab Four's Yellow Submarine animated film and accompanying album of the same name, released in the late 1960s.



McCartney's latest story follows Grandude and his grandchildren "on a quest to find their music-loving grandmother, Nandude," according to a press release.



"I'm really happy with how HEY GRANDUDE! was received, as this was a very personal story for me, celebrating Grandudes everywhere and their relationships and adventures with their grandchildren," the singer shared in a statement.



"I love that it has become a book read to grandkids at bedtime all around the world. I always said if people liked the first book and there was an appetite for more, I would write some further adventures for Grandude - so he's back and this time with his special invention, Grandude's green submarine!"



The new book will again be illustrated by Kathryn Durst, who added, "I am so thrilled to be collaborating with Paul again on Grandude's Green Submarine. I think this is the adventure book we all need during this time, when everyone is stuck at home and longing to travel to exciting new places. I really enjoyed drawing the newest character in the book, Nandude, particularly because we both share a love of playing the accordion!"



Grandude's Green Submarine, to be published in the U.S. by officials at Random House Children's Books, and in Britain by Penguin Random House Children's UK, will hit retailers in September.