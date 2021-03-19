The Jacksons announce three more expanded digital editions of their last three albums

Expanded digital editions of The Jacksons' last three studio albums will be released on April 30.



Epic Records and Sony's Legacy Recordings have announced 1980's 'Triumph', 1984's 'Victory' and 1989's '2300 Jackson Street' will be reissued with bonus tracks.



Today (19.03.21), a new remix of 'Can You Feel It' by producer-and-composer Greg Curtis and executive producer John McClain has been released.



The new cut features recordings from the late Martin Luther King’s acclaimed 1968 The Drum Major Instinct speech at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.



King declares: “Free at last, Free at last; Thank God Almighty, Free at last.”



The recording also features excerpts from former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration speech.



What's more, A 2LP 12" vinyl edition of 'The Jacksons Live!' from their 1981 North American 'Triumph Tour' will be released on March 26.



Last month, extended editions of 1977's landmark 'The Jacksons' LP, 1977's 'Goin' Places' and 1978's 'Destiny' were released.



The former was the legendary R&B group’s first studio album recorded with youngest brother Randy Jackson, 59, and their first as The Jacksons, having formerly been named The Jackson 5 before leaving Motown Records.The collection featured the hit singles, 'Enjoy Yourself', 'Show You the Way to Go, and their first UK number one, 'Good Times'.



Randy replaced Jermaine Jackson when the family band - which was then also made up of Jackie Jackson, 69, Tito Jackson, 67, and Marlon Jackson, 64, and the late Michael Jackson - quit the iconic label in 1975.



At Motown as The Jackson 5, the troupe had mega-hits with 'I Want You Back', 'ABC', 'The Love You Save' and 'I’ll Be Back'.



And Tito has admitted that while they had creative differences with Berry Gordy's label, they will always be grateful to Motown for launching their career.



He told The Sun newspaper: “Before we left Motown, we had been writing songs in our closet, but the label felt, ‘Why try to fix something that’s not broke?’?”



Tito added: “We always have said that Motown put us on the map, introduced us to the world."



While Jackie added: "You’ve got to give them that respect. They did a wonderful job.”



In 1983, Jermaine reunited with the band for the 'Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever' TV special.



'Victory' was released a year later and they embarked on a tour which included songs from late King of Pop Michael Jackson's solo albums



Following the extensive jaunt, the 'Thriller' hitmaker - who died, aged 50, of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication in June 2009 - and Marlon quit the group.



In 2001, The Jacksons reunited for Michael's 30th Anniversary Celebration TV special.



The four eldest brothers embarked on the 'Unity Tour' in 2012 and, in 2019, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon embarked on a World Tour.