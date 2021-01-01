NEWS Professor Green is a new dad Newsdesk Share with :





Professor Green has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Karima McAdams.



The Read All About It star, 37, confirmed the happy news on Instagram, revealing his partner had given birth to a son named Slimane Ray Manderson on Monday.



"I didn't wake up Monday morning expecting to meet you. In my mind we still had a couple of weeks to get everything ready, but you had other ideas," the star, real name Stephen Manderson, wrote to his newborn in the caption, before going on to reveal Karima experienced a traumatic birth.



"I didn't allow myself to express my excitement as much as I'd have liked to, I wanted to freely shout about how excited I was about you joining us, but I was frightened. We had scare after scare during the worst of which, I said to your Mama 'if he does make it, he's grounded,'" he continued.



"Having met you, I'm sorry. It wasn't your fault and you're totally forgiven. You're far too perfect to be mad at. As mum's go, you've lucked out; you have the best example of what a brave, strong, passionate, loving, kind and both considered and considerate woman is."



He added: "There's loads more to fill you in on, but we've got plenty of time for all of that. From back to front, your name means great, wise, man of peace. No pressure... Mama and baby are healthy, and I'm good too; I'm the happiest and most grateful for anything I've ever been."



He concluded the post by thanking NHS staff for working "tirelessly and relentlessly" to keep Karima and their son safe.



The couple, which began dating in 2019, announced it was expecting its first child in a social media post shared on New Year's Day.