NEWS Billionaire Kanye West becomes richest Black man in U.S. history Newsdesk Share with :





Kanye West has become the richest Black man in U.S. history, with a reported net worth of $6.6 billion (£4.7 billion).



The new total has been reported by Bloomberg and sees West soar past the likes of investor and businessman Robert F Smith and basketball legend Michael Jordan.



Just three years ago, the Gold Digger rapper claimed he was $53 million (£38 million) in debt, but in 2020, Forbes reported he had become a billionaire thanks to his successful apparel and Adidas sneaker brand, Yeezy, and a new multi-year contract with clothing retailer Gap.



According to editors at Bloomberg, West's Yeezy brand - and Yeezy Gap line, which will debut this summer - is valued at $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion (£2.3 billion to £3.3 billion). As the sole owner of the Yeezy company, most of West's personal net worth comes from there.



He is also a significant investor in his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear line which is part of the $1.7 billion (£1.2 billion) the publication stated he earns from additional assets.