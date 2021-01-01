NEWS Adam Lambert: 'I'm approaching it sort of like a pop album, but it's still a musical' Newsdesk Share with :





On today’s episode of Nova Podcast Brenda, Call Me! With Courtney Act and Vanity, Courtney casually rings up her mate Adam Lambert and he tells about missing out on a role in A Star is Born but didn't get, the judgment he’s received in the theatre industry and why he missed out on a role in A Star is Born with Lady Gaga!



*EXCLUSIVE SCOOP* POP STAR ADAM LAMBERT GIVES EXCLUSIVE NEW DETAILS ABOUT THE STAGE MUSICAL HE’S WRITING (we now know it’s a 70’s biopic, hasn’t revealed famous identity it’s about yet) - [30:23]

"With this musical I got paired up with amazing songwriters so I'm approaching it sort of like a pop album, but it's still a musical. And I can't say too much right now because we haven't really announced what it is or how it's going to be, but I'm collaborating with some great people, I can tell you that." - Adam Lambert

"How exciting! Any hint on what the theme of the musical is or what it's about?" - Courtney Act

"It definitely is rock and roll, though! Musically it's pretty diverse, but it's the life story of an actual person and it's not me! And the majority of the story takes place in the 70s." - Adam Lambert



QUEER ICON ADAM LAMBERT REVEALS HE EXPEREINCED HOMOPHOBIA IN THE RESHEARSAL ROOM/ THEATRE INSDUTRY [39:30]

"In the theatre world, you know, I love being around performers and there are definitely theatre people that are super 'free' and super out there, but there's also a lot of theatre people that are also kind of, terrified of all that; that are kind of almost as conservative as non-theatre people! So it was funny 'cause I kept kind of running into situations where I would like go to an audition or be at a rehearsal, and I would have like nail polish on and maybe some eyeliner from the night before and in my mind I'm like, ‘It's all rock'n'roll'. But I was doing a production and I remember the director came up to me and he's like, 'You know tomorrow, can you not come in with the make-up on and the nail polish?'. I was like 'But this isn't dress rehearsal, this is week two. We're just learning the music!' – Adam lambert



TURNS OUT ADAM LAMBERT MISSED OUT ON GETTING CAST IN 'A STAR IS BORN' [42:30]

"Do you know, it's funny, I auditioned for that part in A Star Is Born [Ramon, Ally's gay bestie]. It was so funny to me, because they told me about it 'She's going to have like a gay best friend' and I was like 'Okay, that could be cute' and then I got the script and it was like... he was a Latin American character, like he was a Latino character. You know his name was Latino, a lot of the slang was using, was calling her 'Mami' and all this stuff and I was like and how is this kind of work? Should I just not go to the audition? This is not my part!" - Adam Lambert on being asked to read for Ramon when he was not a Latino actor