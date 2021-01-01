Rita Ora under attack for featuring maimed dog in new video

Rita Ora has come under fire again - this time for featuring a dog with cropped ears in her new music video.

PETA activists have slammed the singer for including the pitbull in her latest video for Big, a track featuring David Guetta, Imanbek and Gunna.

In the video Ora walks along a street in Bulgaria, passing a masked man holding a pit bull on a lead with clipped ears.

The process of clipping ears is outlawed in the U.K. under the Animal Welfare Act, but it is not yet illegal to import dogs who have already been mutilated from other countries.

Elisa Allen, Director at PETA UK, has taken aim at Ora, stating: "Maiming animals for vanity is unacceptable."

She told MailOnline: "Dogs' ears are there for a purpose, and they need to use them like directional antennae. Ear cropping is a painful mutilation that is most commonly used by dogfighters to prevent an opponent from grabbing the ears - it has no place in a civilised, humane society."

She went on to graphically describe the ear cropping procedure, explaining: "It involves cutting off the majority of the dog's enervated, extremely sensitive ear and taping the remnants into an unnatural, 'devilish' shape for aesthetic reasons."

Noting that although the cruel practice is banned in the U.K., Allen added that "reports indicate an alarming increase in the number of dogs with cropped ears".