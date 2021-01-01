NEWS Britney Spears' lawyer planning to ask for temporary conservator to be made permanent Newsdesk Share with :





Britney Spears' lawyer is planning to file a petition requesting to make the singer's temporary conservator permanent.



Jodi Montgomery was made the singer's "care manager" and temporary conservator after Britney's father Jamie stepped down from the role in 2019 due to health issues.



In a hearing on Wednesday, Britney's court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III said that he will be filing a petition asking that Montgomery is made the permanent conservator of the Toxic star's personal affairs.



It remains unclear as to whether or not Montgomery's role would also extend to Britney's estate, which is currently overseen by Jamie and financial organisation Bessemer Trust.



The petition will be addressed at another hearing on 27 April. In the meantime, Jamie and Bessemer Trust have been tasked with working alongside Ingham to come up with an accurate list of assets and holdings, and details of where money was spent.



The development comes a day after it was announced that BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar is working on a documentary for BBC Two which will look into Britney's conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement.



In the documentary, which has a working title of Britney, Azhar will be seen going from the singer's hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, to Los Angeles, as well as attending a court hearing and speaking to those fighting for Britney's freedom.



"I went to LA in search of the truth of how Britney Spears, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, ended up in a conservatorship," he said in a statement. "I found myself in a world of lawyers, superfans and paparazzi and spent time with many of the people who’ve had a front row seat in Britney’s life.



"This film taps into the energy of the #FreeBritney movement and questions the industry, fandom and the laws that facilitate conservatorships."



His documentary, which comes shortly after the Framing Britney Spears film, will air in the U.K. later this spring.