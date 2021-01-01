Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez put split rumours to bed with passionate PDA

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have dismissed split rumours once and for all, by putting on a public display of affection in the Dominican Republic.

It was reported earlier this month that the engaged couple had called time on their relationship, but the pair denied the rumours over the weekend by issuing the statement: "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

A source then told TMZ that Alex was flying to the Dominican Republic to be with his wife-to-be, who is currently shooting Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel on location, and pictures have since emerged of the moment the pair were reunited in the tropical location.

In the images, obtained by DailyMail.com, Jennifer is seen relaxing on a sun lounger in a robe, before Alex comes outside to greet her. Upon seeing her man, the multi-talented star reaches up to give him a passionate hug and kiss.

Shots from later in the day show Jennifer and Alex looking at an iPad while enjoying some lunch.

The couple became engaged in early 2019 but had to shelve plans for a lavish destination wedding twice during the past year, due to coronavirus concerns. They have been dating since 2017.