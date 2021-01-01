Pop star HRVY lands major record deal

HRVY has signed to BMG.



The 22-year-old pop star has inked a global deal with the major label - home to the likes of Kylie Minogue and KSI - and is poised to release new music this year, with his long-awaited debut album set to follow.



He said: "I'm excited to be putting new music out into the world with them. They've been incredibly supportive so can't wait to see what madness we create!"



Jamie Nelson, BMG VP, A&R, said “Spelling might not be HRVY's strong point, but he knows how to make great music, and we’re excited to have him join us at BMG. Thank you to Blair, his manager, our brilliant A&R Tashan Radtke for overseeing this signing, and of course to HRVY for entrusting us with the next stage of his career.”



The record deal comes after the 2020 'Strictly Come Dancing' runner-up opened up on his writing process and explained how important the right environment is for him to lay down his sounds.



Speaking to Roman Kemp as part of a campaign celebrating the launch of LEGO Vidiyo, he said: "I find myself most creative when I'm in a space close to home.



"So, probably my bedroom. I do everything in my bedroom - I watch my shows, I write music."



HRVY, along with radio DJ Roman and pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor teamed up with The LEGO Group to front a campaign for the launch of LEGO Vidiyo, the new interactive app that allows kids to create their own music videos, called #VIDIYOVibes.



HRVY, whose track with Matoma ‘Good Vibes’ is available on the app, has been creating and sharing his own #VIDIYOVibes with his followers and has been delighted to see his fans get creative with his music by using the app.



He said: "I released a couple of songs during the time that we were in lockdown and seeing people duet that on different apps and singing and doing their own versions - some of these people are so talented.



"They're incredible! It makes me happy, it makes me smile because it makes me feel like what I do is worthwhile.



"And it's just cool to see young, talented people out there that have so much creativity in them."