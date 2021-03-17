Zayn Malik loves country and is hoping to collaborate with Chris Stapleton

Zayn Malik is hoping to bag a collaboration with country star Chris Stapleton.

The 28-year-old singer released a surprise collaboration with folk-pop singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, 'To Begin Again', on Wednesday (17.03.21), and has revealed he's also a big fan of country music and has discussed joining forces with the Grammy-winner on a track in the future.Speaking to Radio.com, Zayn spilled: “I listen to a lot of Country music. If there’s any good Country voices out there I’m a fan.”

The former One Direction star said he's a “massive fan of Chris Stapleton and I’d like to work with him. I reached out to him before and he said he wanted to do something, so I’d like to do something with him in the future.”

The 'Dusk Till Dawn's singer also shared how 'To Begin Again' is about rebuilding and starting again after the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world.

Speaking of his song with Ingrid, he added: “It speaks volumes to the way that people are feeling and it resonated with me and that’s why I wanted to be a part of it. Maybe we’ll get a new chance to, you know, start again, begin something fresh, something new."

Ingrid penned the track after President Joe Biden won the US presidential election last year, and she hailed Zayn's voice as "the perfect fit" for the ballad.

She said: "The collective sigh of relief resonated with me in such a way that I had to get it out musically. I sat at the piano and wrote most of the song right there in 15 minutes.

"I love Zayn’s voice, especially when he goes high and sweet and sad. It was the perfect fit. The song is a song of hope and of release. Of beginning again…"

The collaboration follows the release of Zayn's third solo album, 'Nobody Is Listening', in January.