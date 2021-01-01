Madonna suggest Madame X tour doc should go on OnlyFans

Madonna has suggested her 'Madame X' documentary could end up on OnlyFans.

The 62-year-old singer was believed to have signed a deal with Netflix to broadcast the film which will feature extensive footage from her 75-date 2019/2020 run.

It will also include behind-the-scenes clips of Madonna in action, and is set to detail the battles she had with hip and knee injuries, which forced her to cancel several of her tour dates.

However, the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker has suggested it might be too X-rated for some platforms and admitted she would be thrilled if it did end up on the adult site.

She told fans on Instagram: “You should definitely have had that woman get her t*** out in 'Like A Prayer'.

“I mean if nobody wants to buy this show and we end up on a porn site, it would be good.

“OnlyFans – do they have a format to show a whole show? All right, well that’s something to think about.

“It could make people feel a little bit uncomfortable because art is art, here to disturb the peace.”

Last month, a source claimed: “Madonna quite literally put blood, sweat and tears into the 'Madame X' tour and she wants this documentary to show it off for the spectacle that it was.

“She’s never been the type to fade into the background, so viewers will definitely get to witness her dry sense of humour.

“She has spent weeks watching previews and helping to edit the footage at home in the US and is very hands- on with it.”

The upcoming film will come 30 years after her ground-breaking documentary ‘Truth Or Dare’, which chronicled her life during her ‘Blond Ambition’ tour.

Meanwhile, Madonna is also working on a movie about her life, which she is directing and co-writing with Diablo Cody.

Madonna said: "I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer - a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."