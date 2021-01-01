Snoop Dogg's rap supergroup making live debut at Jake Paul fight

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube's new rap supergroup is set to make its live debut in the lead-up to the boxing bout between Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

Snoop recently teamed up with bosses at video app Triller to launch the Triller Fight Club boxing league, which will broadcast the pay-per-view clash between YouTube star Paul and mixed martial artist Askren on 17 April.

The performance line-up for the first Triller Fight Club event has now been unveiled, with Mt. Westmore, the new band featuring Snoop, Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, taking centre stage for the very first time.

Also onboard for the bash are Justin Bieber, Diplo, Doja Cat, The Black Keys, and Saweetie, while Champs director/producer Bert Marcus has been tapped to take charge of the big four-hour show.

"This event is more like making a tentpole movie than a boxing match," Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh told The Hollywood Reporter.

"By bringing in the creative genius Bert Marcus and pairing his unique story-telling vision with his unmatched shooting style, the Fight Club event is going (to) shock and awe people.

"We are giving the world something that has never been seen or done before."

For more information and tickets, visit trillerfightclub.com.