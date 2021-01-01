NEWS Mary Wilson laid to rest Newsdesk Share with :





The Supremes star Mary Wilson has been laid to rest.



Wilson died in her sleep at her home in Henderson, Nevada, at the age of 76 on 8 February, and she was buried on Tuesday at Holy Cross Cemetery in Los Angeles, next to her son Rafael, who died in a car crash in 1994.



Her family are planning to hold a public celebration for Wilson later this year, when the Covid-19 pandemic is more under control.



"Mary was always very conscientious about the Covid guidelines, so keeping with her wishes, the family will have a celebration to honour Mary’s life and legacy later this year with her friends, family and fans when we are all able to come together in person," they said in a statement.



Wilson was an original co-founding member of The Supremes, alongside Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, and featured on all 12 of the band's chart-topping hits from 1964 until 1969, including Stop! In The Name of Love and You Keep Me Hangin' On.



Wilson also appeared on U.S. TV talent show Dancing with the Stars in 2019.



She's survived by her daughter Turkessa and son Pedro Antonio Jr.