Cardi B's Twitter spat with Candace Owens ends with legal threats

Cardi B's Twitter spat with conservative political pundit Candace Owens ended with legal threats on Tuesday night.



Owens took aim at Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion following their raunchy performance of X-rated tune WAP at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, insisting their rendition was "an attack on American values", and adding: "We are celebrating perversity."



Cardi hit back as she insisted any attention - good or bad - helps boost the popularity of the song, tweeting: "She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales."



The pair's Twitter spat escalated when Cardi posted a tweet, purportedly from Owens, which read: "Yes, my husband did cheat on me with my brother. Yes, he said no when I asked to join them."



Owens replied and insisted that the tweet had been digitally altered, and insisted that she was going to get her lawyers involved for Cardi's "slandering" of her "private citizen" brother.



"Just spoke with my family. I am 100 per cent suing Cardi for that nonsense," she tweeted later.



Cardi, who had earlier drawn Owens' attention to some other blogs which had reported the Photoshopped tweet as if it were real, then went on to share a clip of the political commentator's upcoming TV show Candace, and wrote alongside it: "I’m not your hype man I’m your MOTHER .You look for me when you need help on your career not the other way around .YOU NEED ME I DONT NEED YOU .Now say thank You mommy Belcalis."