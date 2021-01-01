NEWS Jesy Nelson confirms solo comeback with new deal Newsdesk Share with :





Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has confirmed reports she's returning to music as a solo artist after signing a new deal with global management firm YMU.



The singer quit the girl group at the end of 2020 to focus on her mental health and now she's ready to start her road back to the spotlight with the management firm behind Take That and DJ Steve Aoki.



"I am so excited to join YMU and can't wait to start my next chapter," Jesy said in a statement, released on Tuesday, weeks after photos of her working on new material in a studio with producers Patrick Jordan Patrikios and Sunny hit the Internet.



While Jesy confirmed her solo plans, she is staying tight-lipped about her recording plans.



However the star did post photos of herself posing by some stairs with the caption "Studio attire" on her Instagram page on Tuesday, fuelling speculation it won't be long before fans hear new material.



YMU are thrilled to have the 29-year-old star on board and look forward to a bright future with her.



"Jesy has enjoyed incredible success as a recording artist and performer and is well placed to further her remarkable career," said Mary Bekhait, group CEO of YMU.



News of Jesy's new record deal comes days after her former Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock launched a solo career by signing with PR agency Satellite 414, but she has assured fans she won't be leaving the group.