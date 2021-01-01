Nick Jonas wants to play Bruce Springsteen in a film

Nick Jonas has shared his dream of playing Bruce Springsteen in a movie.

The Jealous singer hails from The Boss' home state of New Jersey, and after making his mark as an actor in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Midway, he has his sights set on a biopic.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Tuesday, Nick said: "Growing up in New Jersey, Bruce obviously has a special place in my heart and my creative life, and it is a dream of mine... to play him in a movie one day and tell his story in some way that would be honouring to him and that he could be involved with (sic)."

Jonas told Lowe that Springsteen has always been a role model, especially in the way he connects with his fans.

"(I) could only hope to have a career as lengthy as his and as important as his has been to people," the pop star reflected.

"And that was the thing that really stood out to me after going to a show is just, he's been a champion for his fans his entire career, and you see it at the shows. It's about them. Every moment's about them, them having the best experience, best night of their week, their life, their year, whatever," he gushed.

"Me and the brothers kind of said that about our shows. It's like, we always want to make sure that our artistic vision comes through and that we're saying what we want to say, but we also want this to be the best night of our fans' week or month or year. So we try to bring that same energy and that's all thanks to Bruce's model," Jonas explained.