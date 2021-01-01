Beyonce's mum honours 'gracious class act' daughter after Grammy wins

Beyonce's mother has gushed over her daughter's history-making Grammys wins on Sunday night, while correcting the singer over something she said in her acceptance speech.

The Halo star became the most successful singer and female musician in the history of the Grammys when she took her career tally to 28 wins with another four gongs in Los Angeles, and now Tina Knowles Lawson has saluted her daughter, patting her on the back for all the hard work.

Kicking off her tribute on Instagram, Tina reminded Beyonce she has been working since she was seven, not nine as she said in her final acceptance speech.

"She said since “since she was nine years old” Well I remember 7 years old!" Tina exclaimed.

"So much Blood sweat and tears, intense training, vocal lessons, dance lessons, running and singing with your dad, every morning, missed parties and proms, hardly any playing outside," she went on.

"Total dedication and tremendous 100 Percent focus. So many sacrifices. I have to say you don’t have a career like this without huge sacrifices and pure dedication... And tremendous giving back, and paying it forward at the same time. Well deserved baby!!" she cheered.

Tina then gushed that Beyonce had set the standard, and was an example to other artists with her unapologetic, fearless approach.

"You are always complimentary you are always exposing young talent, and creatives in front of and behind the cameras, teaching, training, mentoring sharing all of the resources that you have taken years and so much sacrifice to build," she enthused.

The proud mum closed the noted by adding: "I am so Proud not of just the 28 Grammys but for the incredible human being you have managed to stay."