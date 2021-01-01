NEWS Ashley Judd's mum and sister looking after her as she recovers from jungle accident Newsdesk Share with :





Ashley Judd's mother and half-sister are taking it in turns looking after her as she continues to recover from her shocking jungle accident.



The Double Jeopardy actress shattered her leg in four places when she tripped over a tree in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in February, and underwent an eight-hour operation after being flown back to America.



She's now recuperating at home in Nashville, and her mum Naomi and half-sister, country singer Wynonna, have been on hand to help her as she slowly returns to full health.



"We were scared to death," Naomi told Entertainment Tonight. "Ashley is a total survivor she's gonna be great... but it's a long healing process. Wynonna went over, which always made me cry, and gave her a hair shampoo. She has this beautiful long hair but it literally had twigs and stuff from the jungle floor, she laid on the jungle floor for five hours until someone could go get help."



Even though Ashley's recovery is only just beginning, Naomi, who is also a country singer, added she's been "so impressed" with how her daughter has been dealing with the trauma, as well as how Wynonna has been looking after her younger sibling.



"They're my role models," she shared, before laughing: "Don't tell 'em I said that!"