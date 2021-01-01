NEWS Tom Grennan: 'I’m not what I think I am. I am not this guy' Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Grennan joined Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1 to discuss his new album, 'Evering Road', which is currently battling for the No.1 spot on the UK Albums Chart.



Tom Grennan Tells Apple Music He Has Grown As A Person Since His Debut Album…

I was a boy back then, I didn’t really know what was going on, and then the first album – I got consumed in it all. This is what this second album is all about, because the relationship I was in broke down because I let ego get in the way. I thought I was too big for my boots and I really wasn’t. I let all that stuff get in the way and just get in my head. I had to strip it all back and say ‘I’m not what I think I am. I am not this guy.’ And I’ve let all that stuff just, I’d been consumed by it, I’d let it pollute me.



Tom Grennan Tells Apple Music How His Relationship Ending Inspired His New Album…

When I first tried writing my second album, I was like ‘How am I going to do this?’ Because I don’t really know what I’m talking about and as soon as I really got honest and down to the deep bits of the relationship that I was in, and how I was feeling and how I was making her feel and what I wanted to talk about basically, that’s when the second album was fully there – this is what I’m talking about, and this is what I’ve got to say.



Tom Grennan Tells Apple Music How He Feels About The Idea Of His Ex Listening To The Album…

With the ex thing, she knew it was happening and whether she’ll listen to it I don’t know. I just hope that if she does she’ll just realise that I’m finally being honest, and I do hold my hands up. I was the bad person in the relationship, and I lost someone that I loved at the time. I’ve really opened up on this album, and I’ve really just put it all on the line. I’m not here to hide. I’m a human being at the end of the day, we make mistakes innit, and I’m not going to hide behind those mistakes anymore. I’ve done it, and I’ve bettered myself. I just want to succeed, be happy and have fun.



Tom Grennan Tells Apple Music About His Mum’s Reaction To The Album…

She was crying, she was really touched by it. And she obviously didn’t really know what was going on in that relationship either, and not just that relationship, but going on with me. She was like ‘Why didn’t you tell me these things?’ But I couldn’t because like I said, my head was all over the shop. I wasn’t me, and I didn’t know what was going on.



Tom Grennan Tells Apple Music About The Album Title, ‘Evering Road’…



The album is called ‘Evering Road’ and it’s the story of what happened in that road and in that house and I feel like Evering Road’s door has finally shut and I can move on with it, the weight has been lifted off.



Tom Grennan Tells Apple Music About His Reaction To Hearing The Finished Album…

I got it in my inbox, it was actually one of the last shows we did, and I was on the tour bus with all my band … I played it and I cried. I just broke down, I don’t know why, this energy just came out of me, like ‘Woah, I can’t believe I’ve written this and it’s come to life now’. It was a good feeling.



Tom Grennan Tells Apple Music Why He Waited A Year To Release The Album After Finishing It…

I was just like, it will happen when the time is right. I know that I’m sitting on something good, I feel like it wasn’t meant to be, you know, and I feel like now it is. And at that time when I first came in to see you [on the show a year ago] in my head I wasn’t ready, I was still going through a lot of stuff. I’ on a journey now of fitness, I’m sober, I’ve really sorted my life out. I feel like this lockdown stuff has been a blessing to me because my family are healthy, I’m healthy and I’ve just had time to reset. I’ve definitely pressed that reset button, and I just feel like a better human. I feel so good. I’ve had time to work on myself.



Tom Grennan Tells Apple Music That He Feels As Though ‘Evering Road’ Is His True Debut…

I do honestly feel like this is my debut. For me that was a learning – I got thrown in at the deep end with it. I was learning on the job. I didn’t know what artist I wanted to be, I didn’t really know what music I wanted to make. I just kind of put a load of songs together and it didn’t really make sense to me. But thankfully it happened and it did well. Now with Evering Road, I feel like this is my album. This is the album I needed to make. I feel like I’m finally the artist I actually wanted to be and it’s got a story. It’s all honest, it’s not just a load of blag basically. It’s from the heart and it’s really what happened.