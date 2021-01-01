NEWS Jon Bon Jovi reveals Sir Mick Jagger once pretended to be in a band with him Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Livin' On A Prayer' hitmaker has recalled his time working at the Power Station recording studio in New York when he was 18, and on one occasion he bumped into The Rolling Stones.



Appearing on Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt's 'Rockonteurs' podcast, he said: "I’ll never forget this, I was outside paying my cabby… and The Stones got out of whatever car it was they were getting out of.



“At the same time, they were going into [The Power Station] studio and a photographer jumps out of a trash bin and the paparazzi starts taking pictures. I swear to god this is true.



"The Stones, they open up the door of the studio… Wyman, Mick and Keith. They go into the studio. The photographer is screaming, ‘Mick, Mick, Mick! Give us a picture!’



"And I swear to you, he grabs me and these kids and he says, ‘Here’s my new band, The Frogs’ And we took a f****** picture.”



Bon Jovi, now 59 , also revealed he once saw David Bowie and Queen's Freddie Mercury at the studio one night as they worked on their 1981 hit 'Under Pressure'.



He admitted: "No one believes what I saw."



Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning star has appeared in a host of movies and TV shows during his career, but he prefers working in the music business.



In fact, Bon Jovi admitted he "couldn't wait" to escape the Hollywood culture.



He previously said: "I got the house in Malibu, saw the guys who are looking over your shoulder to see if they should go talk to someone else. That whole lifestyle was so vapid to me. I couldn’t wait to get away from it."