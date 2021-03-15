NEWS Demi Lovato set to release new album 'Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over' on April 2 Newsdesk Share with :





The follow-up to 2017's 'Tell Me You Love Me' - which was teased by Demi during a live-stream event on Clubhouse - is set to act as a companion to her upcoming Michael D. Ratner-helmed documentary series, 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil', which explores aspects that led to the singer's nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her "awakenings in the aftermath".



During the live-stream on the app on Monday (15.03.21), Demi said: “It really does follow the course of my life and the path it’s taken over the past few years."



The 28-year-old star also teased that she has recorded collaborations with “three different, incredible women.”



The "deeply personal" LP, which boasts 19 songs and three bonus tracks, is executive produced by Demi and her manager, Scooter Braun.



In a statement, the 'Sober' singer said of her four-part documentary series, which will be available on YouTube starting March 23: "It's been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I'm ready to share my story with the world. For the first time, you'll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I'm grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world."



The series will also include career highlights such as her landmark performance of the National Anthem at 2020’s Super Bowl.



Demi previously teamed up with YouTube to release 'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated', which tackled her struggle with addiction and her initial journey to sobriety before her 2018 relapse.



In the documentary, Demi spoke openly about her trip to rehab in 2010, where she admitted she would smuggle drugs into the treatment centre because she "wasn't ready to get sober".



She said: "I wasn't working my program; I wasn't ready to get sober. I was sneaking [cocaine] on planes, I was sneaking it in bathrooms, sneaking it throughout the night ... I went on a bender of like, two months where I was using daily."