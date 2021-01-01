Snoop Dogg launches new rosé wine

Gin & Juice hitmaker Snoop Dogg is "thinking pink" after launching a new rosé wine line.

The rapper has partnered with the taste masters at 19 Crimes to launch Snoop Cali Rosé - a blend of Grenache and Zinfandel with notes of fresh raspberry, strawberry and red cherry.

It's the second collaboration between Snoop and the wine brand bosses, who unveiled Snoop Cali Red last year.

"We did it big with 19 Crimes Cali Red, so you know we had to do it again - and this time, I was thinking pink," Snoop Dogg said in a statement. "I can’t wait for everyone to sip on my Snoop Cali Rosé and bring those fresh feels from spring into summer and beyond. I hope when you open a bottle of this wine you take a little mind trip to my Cali home. This is how we Rosé the Snoop Dogg way!"

The new wine dropped on Monday.