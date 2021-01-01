Tiffany Haddish broke down in tears on set over Grammy win

Tiffany Haddish fought back tears on the set of her TV show Kids Say the Darndest Things after learning she had won her first Grammy Award in the middle of a taping.

The Girls Trip star landed the Best Comedy Album for her Black Mitzvah stand-up special on Netflix, but she was unable to attend the Los Angeles prizegiving on Sunday as she was already booked to take on hosting duties for her TV comedy series.

However, producers on Kids Say the Darndest Things broke the news of Tiffany's historic win to the comedian as she was discussing her two career nominations with a pair of young guests, and she was caught by surprise.

Her reaction was captured on camera and Tiffany has since shared the footage on Instagram.

In the clip the show's producer can then be heard telling Tiffany to repeat after him through an earpiece, saying: "I've been nominated a couple of times for some things... but I just won a Grammy."

She began to recite the announcement until she realised what he had said: "I just what? I just won a Grammy? Are you serious?"

"I'm not lying, I'm telling you the truth," her colleague insisted: "Tell them all you just won a Grammy!"

Brushing away tears, an emotional Tiffany exclaimed: "I really won?"

She then turned to her guests, both girls, and explained: "You know a black woman hasn't won in that category since 1986? A black woman hasn't won for Best Comedy Album since Whoopi Goldberg."

Tiffany then shared a few encouraging words of wisdom with the kids, as she reflected on her journey to stardom.

"Can I tell you why I'm crying?" she began, sharing: "It's a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right, and it's a lot of times you feel like, 'Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?'"

She went on: "And then you just have to believe in yourself and as much as you can, and against all odds, you just say, 'You know what? I'mma just put my best foot forward, and I'm gonna give the world the best that I got.' Anything is possible (sic)."

Alongside the Instagram video, Tiffany wrote: "This is How I found out I Won a Grammy!"