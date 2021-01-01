Courtney Love 'almost died' while battling anaemia in hospital

Courtney Love almost died last year after suffering from anaemia.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Sunday, the Hole rocker revealed she was diagnosed with the condition, which is a deficiency in the number or quality of red blood cells in the body, and was in "debilitating acute pain" last August.

"People, I've been sad, and extremely sick. Debilitated , in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anemia (sic)," she wrote.

Courtney claimed she "was stigmatized for being an addict for 9 months by many ill-equipped doctors... and quacks," before finding an "empathic (sic) wise pain management doctor".

"I'm so good now," Courtney assured her followers, explaining that CBD oil "removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms", including her pain.

"Bear with me as I start to try and have a blast and help others every pain free day !!! I’ve been basically bedridden," she continued. "I thought I was broken for sure this time . But I’m ok ! So I’m just waking and I’m frail. I’ll be strong again soon ! Not as always because this is the period to be mellow and not waste energy on anger, etc .

"A new sort of strong with wisdom and more empathy than I had for people with physical illness."

The star closed the long caption with a series of hashtags, including "#crohnsdisease," although she didn't share further details about the condition and whether she's been diagnosed with Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease.

When the 56-year-old got her Covid-19 vaccine in London in February, her spokesperson explained she "has an underlying health condition" but shared no specifics.