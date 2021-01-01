Celeste receives Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for 'Hear My Voice'

Today CELESTE received an Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song for “Hear My Voice” which she co-wrote with composer Daniel Pemberton for the Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7.Celeste and Pemberton said:"What an amazing journey a song can have…From being in lockdown, stuck at home, yet somehow still managing to write, collaborate and record over phone calls, text messages and video chats to create something from nothing that is now nominated for an Oscar is just, well, mind-blowing!‘Hear My Voice’ is a song written in the spirit of protest and we wrote this song with the intention to in-still hope and belief into those who feel they aren’t heard, to know that one day they will be. We are so lucky to have had such a powerful film from Aaron Sorkin to inspire the song and great collaborators in each other to complete it. To the Academy: a huge thank you we are both truly honoured.”Celeste’s debut album Not Your Muse entered the UK Official Artist Albums Chart at No 1. It features twelve songs, including nine brand new tracks alongside acclaimed singles “Strange,” “A Little Love” and “Stop This Flame.” The deluxe edition contains an additional ten tracks, including “Hear My Voice.”Celeste’s debut album ‘Not Your Muse’ topped the Official UK album charts on its release in January, making the singer the first female British solo artist to reach number one with her debut album for five years.Celeste recently performed “Hear My Voice” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on April 25th.